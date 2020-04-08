Price Target Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ADAP): Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADAP to be 45.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.71%. For the next 5 years, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expecting Growth of -28.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -113.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.09%, where Monthly Performance is -14.04%, Quarterly performance is 147.93%, 6 Months performance is 145.9% and yearly performance percentage is -41.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 150%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.77% and Monthly Volatility of 13.94%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRM to be 14.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.41%. For the next 5 years, Iron Mountain Incorporated is expecting Growth of 12.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iron Mountain Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iron Mountain Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.2%, where Monthly Performance is -26.63%, Quarterly performance is -25.22%, 6 Months performance is -27.63% and yearly performance percentage is -35.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.13% and Monthly Volatility of 8.24%.