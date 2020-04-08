Investors Catching Stocks Amira Nature Foods Ltd(NYSE:ANFI): Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.(NYSE:HASI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amira Nature Foods Ltd and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. as 21.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is 18.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HASI to be 3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 873.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.32%, where Monthly Performance is -44.96%, Quarterly performance is -37.91%, 6 Months performance is -30.9% and yearly performance percentage is -22.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.82% and Monthly Volatility of 12.69%.