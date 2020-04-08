Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:KLIC): Retail Properties of America, Inc.(NYSE:RPAI)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 447.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 57.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.59%, where Monthly Performance is -7.99%, Quarterly performance is -16.02%, 6 Months performance is -6.9% and yearly performance percentage is -7.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.74% and Monthly Volatility of 9.40%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Retail Properties of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. as 120.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Retail Properties of America, Inc. is 118 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 122.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 121.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPAI to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Retail Properties of America, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Retail Properties of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.02%, where Monthly Performance is -52.14%, Quarterly performance is -63.21%, 6 Months performance is -61.44% and yearly performance percentage is -61.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.54% and Monthly Volatility of 19.70%.