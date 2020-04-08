Analysts showing optimistic trends for Caleres, Inc.(NYSE:CAL): Everi Holdings Inc.(NYSE:EVRI)

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caleres, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAL to be -266.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.06%. For the next 5 years, Caleres, Inc. is expecting Growth of 127.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caleres, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 719.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caleres, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.47%, where Monthly Performance is -55.68%, Quarterly performance is -82.13%, 6 Months performance is -80.4% and yearly performance percentage is -83.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -82.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.61% and Monthly Volatility of 24.15%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -162.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Everi Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. as 133.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. is 114.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 145 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 121.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVRI to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.43%. For the next 5 years, Everi Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60.71% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Everi Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.23%, where Monthly Performance is -61.56%, Quarterly performance is -75.62%, 6 Months performance is -62.74% and yearly performance percentage is -68.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -76.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.96% and Monthly Volatility of 31.27%.