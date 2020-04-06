What do Analysts Say about TechnipFMC plc(NYSE:FTI): Easterly Government Properties, Inc.(NYSE:DEA)

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -92.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechnipFMC plc as 3.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechnipFMC plc is 3.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTI to be 316.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.77%. For the next 5 years, TechnipFMC plc is expecting Growth of 5.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 54.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechnipFMC plc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechnipFMC plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.84%, where Monthly Performance is -47.97%, Quarterly performance is -66.77%, 6 Months performance is -68.99% and yearly performance percentage is -70.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.80% and Monthly Volatility of 15.84%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. as 59.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is 59.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DEA to be -3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.33%. For the next 5 years, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Easterly Government Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 770.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 250.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 121.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.82%, where Monthly Performance is 1.08%, Quarterly performance is 7.54%, 6 Months performance is 17.65% and yearly performance percentage is 39.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.19% and Monthly Volatility of 8.43%.