What do Analysts Say about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.(NASDAQ:ROIC): Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.(NYSE:PK)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. as 73.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is 71.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROIC to be -3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expecting Growth of 2.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.66.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.96%, where Monthly Performance is -55.44%, Quarterly performance is -59.44%, 6 Months performance is -61.3% and yearly performance percentage is -59.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.25% and Monthly Volatility of 14.45%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. as 674.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 541.96 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 753 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 659.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PK to be -28.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.79%. For the next 5 years, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -31.29%, where Monthly Performance is -63.35%, Quarterly performance is -76.14%, 6 Months performance is -74.74% and yearly performance percentage is -81.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -76.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.56% and Monthly Volatility of 22.22%.