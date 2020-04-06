What are analysts Suggestions on Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN): Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.(NYSE:TDS)

Uxin Limited (UXIN) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uxin Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.47/share and a High Estimate of $-0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Uxin Limited as 162.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Uxin Limited is 162.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 162.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 165.27 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uxin Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uxin Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.53%, where Monthly Performance is -14.53%, Quarterly performance is -32.3%, 6 Months performance is -39.04% and yearly performance percentage is -63.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.26% and Monthly Volatility of 10.08%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. as 1.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDS to be -30%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.86%. For the next 5 years, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.35%, where Monthly Performance is -13.44%, Quarterly performance is -33.63%, 6 Months performance is -31.89% and yearly performance percentage is -48.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.40% and Monthly Volatility of 9.55%.