What are analysts Suggestions on Campbell Soup Company(NYSE:CPB): Eagle Materials Inc(NYSE:EXP)

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Campbell Soup Company as 1.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Campbell Soup Company is 1.9 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPB to be 10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.1%. For the next 5 years, Campbell Soup Company is expecting Growth of 0.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Campbell Soup Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 95.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Campbell Soup Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.08%, where Monthly Performance is -6.72%, Quarterly performance is 2.27%, 6 Months performance is 5.9% and yearly performance percentage is 32.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.00% and Monthly Volatility of 7.29%.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eagle Materials Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc as 288.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eagle Materials Inc is 269.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 302.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 284.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXP to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.27%. For the next 5 years, Eagle Materials Inc is expecting Growth of 9.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eagle Materials Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 400.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eagle Materials Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.77%, where Monthly Performance is -39.23%, Quarterly performance is -45.14%, 6 Months performance is -42.94% and yearly performance percentage is -41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.58% and Monthly Volatility of 11.68%.