what are Analysts report about Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RTTR): Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) will report its next earnings on Apr 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -206%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 627.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.51%, where Monthly Performance is -49.13%, Quarterly performance is 19.2%, 6 Months performance is -2.2% and yearly performance percentage is -71.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 55.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.53% and Monthly Volatility of 29.54%.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated as 5.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.36%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 3.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 918.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -83.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.79%, where Monthly Performance is -21.11%, Quarterly performance is 10.43%, 6 Months performance is 3.37% and yearly performance percentage is 42.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.14% and Monthly Volatility of 14.48%.