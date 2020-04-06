what are Analysts report about Baker Hughes, a GE company(NYSE:BHGE): Emerson Electric Company(NYSE:EMR)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baker Hughes, a GE company, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Company and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Emerson Electric Company as 4.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Emerson Electric Company is 4.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EMR to be -10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.45%. For the next 5 years, Emerson Electric Company is expecting Growth of 15.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Emerson Electric Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Emerson Electric Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.31%, where Monthly Performance is -29.37%, Quarterly performance is -40.17%, 6 Months performance is -29.01% and yearly performance percentage is -35.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 9.62%.