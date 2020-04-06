what are Analysts report about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALNY): Cohu, Inc.(NASDAQ:COHU)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.11/share and a High Estimate of $-1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 93.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 84.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALNY to be -31.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.83%. For the next 5 years, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 789.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -36.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -55.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.55%, where Monthly Performance is -9.49%, Quarterly performance is -8.52%, 6 Months performance is 37.97% and yearly performance percentage is 15.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.47% and Monthly Volatility of 11.15%.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) will report its next earnings on May 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cohu, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cohu, Inc. as 139.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cohu, Inc. is 119.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 147 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 145 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COHU to be 333.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 950%. For the next 5 years, Cohu, Inc. is expecting Growth of 87.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 977.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cohu, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 310.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cohu, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.94%, where Monthly Performance is -43.49%, Quarterly performance is -50.42%, 6 Months performance is -16.46% and yearly performance percentage is -26.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.11% and Monthly Volatility of 13.00%.