Revenue Estimates Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:WLL): OGE Energy Corp(NYSE:OGE)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation as 315.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 267.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 358 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 421.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WLL to be -356.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -350%. For the next 5 years, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -258.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whiting Petroleum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 6.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whiting Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -63.66%, where Monthly Performance is -81.86%, Quarterly performance is -96.3%, 6 Months performance is -96.03% and yearly performance percentage is -98.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -96.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 60.49% and Monthly Volatility of 40.04%.

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OGE Energy Corp and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OGE Energy Corp as 511.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OGE Energy Corp is 494.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 534 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 494.43 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OGE Energy Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OGE Energy Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.96%, where Monthly Performance is -31.74%, Quarterly performance is -39.69%, 6 Months performance is -40.47% and yearly performance percentage is -37.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.49% and Monthly Volatility of 8.32%.