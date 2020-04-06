Price Target Analysis of Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX): Kansas City Southern(NYSE:KSU)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 83.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFIX to be -228.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -214.29%. For the next 5 years, Stitch Fix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 155.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -113.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stitch Fix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stitch Fix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -49.51%, Quarterly performance is -53.2%, 6 Months performance is -36.98% and yearly performance percentage is -58.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.28% and Monthly Volatility of 12.16%.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will report its next earnings on Apr 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kansas City Southern and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.82/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kansas City Southern as 716.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kansas City Southern is 694 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 744.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 674.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KSU to be 9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.2%. For the next 5 years, Kansas City Southern is expecting Growth of 14.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kansas City Southern, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kansas City Southern currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.88%, where Monthly Performance is -20.14%, Quarterly performance is -20.78%, 6 Months performance is -3.18% and yearly performance percentage is 4.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.24% and Monthly Volatility of 9.52%.