Price Target Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras(NYSE:PBR): Semgroup Corporation(NYSE:SEMG)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras as 18.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is 15.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.66 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -108.33%. For the next 5 years, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is expecting Growth of 466.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -92.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 33.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.98%, where Monthly Performance is -50.94%, Quarterly performance is -63.98%, 6 Months performance is -59.04% and yearly performance percentage is -63.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.51% and Monthly Volatility of 13.56%.

