Investors Catching Stocks Coupa Software Incorporated(NASDAQ:COUP): NanoString Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSTG)

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 320%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COUP to be 133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, Coupa Software Incorporated is expecting Growth of 71.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coupa Software Incorporated, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 210.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coupa Software Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.83%, where Monthly Performance is -16.92%, Quarterly performance is -20.9%, 6 Months performance is -11.81% and yearly performance percentage is 39.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.65% and Monthly Volatility of 11.29%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NanoString Technologies, Inc. as 29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NanoString Technologies, Inc. is 28.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSTG to be 27.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.79%. For the next 5 years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NanoString Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 626.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NanoString Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.02%, where Monthly Performance is -32.39%, Quarterly performance is -13.9%, 6 Months performance is 7.87% and yearly performance percentage is -5.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.10% and Monthly Volatility of 16.08%.