Investors Catching Stocks CareDx, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNA): Johnson & Johnson(NYSE:JNJ)

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CareDx, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CareDx, Inc. as 37.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CareDx, Inc. is 36.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.98 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CareDx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 840.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CareDx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.27%, where Monthly Performance is -18.56%, Quarterly performance is -7.74%, 6 Months performance is -25.57% and yearly performance percentage is -31.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.14% and Monthly Volatility of 13.83%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will report its next earnings on Apr 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.75/share and a High Estimate of $2.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Johnson & Johnson as 20.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Johnson & Johnson is 17.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JNJ to be 0.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.36%. For the next 5 years, Johnson & Johnson is expecting Growth of 7.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Johnson & Johnson, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Johnson & Johnson currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.94%, where Monthly Performance is -5.52%, Quarterly performance is -7.01%, 6 Months performance is 2.27% and yearly performance percentage is -1.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 5.88%.