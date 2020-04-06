Comprehensive Stock Analysis of TechTarget, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTGT): InterXion Holding N.V.(NYSE:INXN)

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechTarget, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechTarget, Inc. as 31.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechTarget, Inc. is 30.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 32.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTGT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, TechTarget, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechTarget, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 223.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechTarget, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.79%, where Monthly Performance is -13.78%, Quarterly performance is -30.39%, 6 Months performance is -20.95% and yearly performance percentage is 5.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.61% and Monthly Volatility of 7.44%.

