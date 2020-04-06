Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.(NYSE:NOG): Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CNSL)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. as 162.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is 160.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 165 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 144.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOG to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is expecting Growth of -46.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.03%, where Monthly Performance is -41.78%, Quarterly performance is -66.23%, 6 Months performance is -58.28% and yearly performance percentage is -70.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.83% and Monthly Volatility of 25.29%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. as 325.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is 323.81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 326.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 337.11 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 935 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.49%, where Monthly Performance is -29.37%, Quarterly performance is 18.39%, 6 Months performance is 2.93% and yearly performance percentage is -61.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.46% and Monthly Volatility of 14.86%.