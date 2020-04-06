Analysts showing optimistic trends for Quad Graphics, Inc(NYSE:QUAD): Huazhu Group Limited(NASDAQ:HTHT)

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quad Graphics, Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quad Graphics, Inc as 864.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quad Graphics, Inc is 864.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 864.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 528.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quad Graphics, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -32.8%, where Monthly Performance is -47.49%, Quarterly performance is -56.91%, 6 Months performance is -78.23% and yearly performance percentage is -83.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.36% and Monthly Volatility of 14.93%.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Huazhu Group Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.37/share and a High Estimate of $-2.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Huazhu Group Limited as 1.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Huazhu Group Limited is 1.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 346.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTHT to be -580%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -130%. For the next 5 years, Huazhu Group Limited is expecting Growth of 1100% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -109.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Huazhu Group Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huazhu Group Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.88%, where Monthly Performance is -18.14%, Quarterly performance is -29.92%, 6 Months performance is -14.59% and yearly performance percentage is -32.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.33% and Monthly Volatility of 6.92%.