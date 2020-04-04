Price Target Analysis: Barclays PLC(NYSE:BCS): Amedisys Inc(NASDAQ:AMED)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Barclays PLC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Barclays PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.44%, where Monthly Performance is -44.31%, Quarterly performance is -58.91%, 6 Months performance is -43.12% and yearly performance percentage is -53.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.34%.

Amedisys Inc (AMED) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amedisys Inc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amedisys Inc as 511.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amedisys Inc is 500.81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 519.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 467.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMED to be -5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.13%. For the next 5 years, Amedisys Inc is expecting Growth of 18.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amedisys Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 272.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amedisys Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.4%, where Monthly Performance is 1.69%, Quarterly performance is 7.71%, 6 Months performance is 45.65% and yearly performance percentage is 41.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.26% and Monthly Volatility of 10.41%.