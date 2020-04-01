What do Analysts Say about Zoetis Inc.(NYSE:ZTS): MDC Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:MDCA)

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zoetis Inc. as 1.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zoetis Inc. is 1.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.57 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZTS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.22%. For the next 5 years, Zoetis Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zoetis Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zoetis Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.43%, where Monthly Performance is -15.28%, Quarterly performance is -10.98%, 6 Months performance is -5.54% and yearly performance percentage is 15.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.43% and Monthly Volatility of 7.48%.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MDC Partners Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MDC Partners Inc. as 375.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MDC Partners Inc. is 375.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 375.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 379.74 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MDC Partners Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 156.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MDC Partners Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.83%, where Monthly Performance is -42.23%, Quarterly performance is -48.03%, 6 Months performance is -48.58% and yearly performance percentage is -34.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.81% and Monthly Volatility of 18.46%.