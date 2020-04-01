What do Analysts Say about Sherwin-Williams Company (The)(NYSE:SHW): Sleep Number Corporation(NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.98/share and a High Estimate of $4.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) as 4.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is 4.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHW to be 23.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.05%. For the next 5 years, Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is expecting Growth of 11.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sherwin-Williams Company (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 739.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sherwin-Williams Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.21%, where Monthly Performance is -14.64%, Quarterly performance is -20.6%, 6 Months performance is -16.43% and yearly performance percentage is 6.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 8.40%.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sleep Number Corporation as 441.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sleep Number Corporation is 401 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 473.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 427.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNBR to be -11.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 850%. For the next 5 years, Sleep Number Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sleep Number Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 563.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 130.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sleep Number Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.46%, where Monthly Performance is -58.64%, Quarterly performance is -61.17%, 6 Months performance is -53.63% and yearly performance percentage is -58.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.36% and Monthly Volatility of 12.14%.