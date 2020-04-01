what are Analysts report about PRA Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRAH): Just Energy Group, Inc.(NYSE:JE)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.97/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. as 767.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is 742 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 782.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 732.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRAH to be 35.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.11%. For the next 5 years, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PRA Health Sciences, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 522.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.93%, where Monthly Performance is -16.8%, Quarterly performance is -24.64%, 6 Months performance is -16.32% and yearly performance percentage is -25.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.43% and Monthly Volatility of 9.50%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Just Energy Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 678.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Just Energy Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 31.02%, where Monthly Performance is -47.97%, Quarterly performance is -66.21%, 6 Months performance is -78.05% and yearly performance percentage is -84.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 27.44% and Monthly Volatility of 20.68%.