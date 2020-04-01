what are Analysts report about Myriad Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYGN): Cheniere Energy Partners, LP(NYSE:CQP)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Myriad Genetics, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Myriad Genetics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Myriad Genetics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.25%, where Monthly Performance is -20.76%, Quarterly performance is -46.04%, 6 Months performance is -50.02% and yearly performance percentage is -56.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.21% and Monthly Volatility of 12.26%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will report its next earnings on Feb 25. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is 1.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CQP to be -2.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is expecting Growth of -9.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners, LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 475.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cheniere Energy Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.77%, where Monthly Performance is -21.82%, Quarterly performance is -31.01%, 6 Months performance is -40.61% and yearly performance percentage is -35.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.63% and Monthly Volatility of 13.66%.