Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRPT): Blink Charging Co.(NASDAQ:BLNK)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-3.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -69.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. as 113.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is 99.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 164.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 87.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRPT to be -71%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.77%. For the next 5 years, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 917.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -67.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.5%, where Monthly Performance is -18.39%, Quarterly performance is -24.05%, 6 Months performance is 29.87% and yearly performance percentage is -17.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.05% and Monthly Volatility of 9.56%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Blink Charging Co. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Blink Charging Co. as 1.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Blink Charging Co. is 1.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 919 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Blink Charging Co., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 848.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Blink Charging Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.34%, where Monthly Performance is -30.52%, Quarterly performance is -10.59%, 6 Months performance is -33.46% and yearly performance percentage is -45.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.35% and Monthly Volatility of 12.15%.