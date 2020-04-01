Revenue Estimates Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc(NYSE:PM): MGIC Investment Corporation(NYSE:MTG)

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc as 6.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc is 6.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PM to be 11.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.6%. For the next 5 years, Philip Morris International Inc is expecting Growth of 9.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Philip Morris International Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Philip Morris International Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.72%, where Monthly Performance is -14.13%, Quarterly performance is -14.87%, 6 Months performance is -3.91% and yearly performance percentage is -17.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.19% and Monthly Volatility of 7.82%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MGIC Investment Corporation as 307.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation is 298 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 312.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 291.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.52%. For the next 5 years, MGIC Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MGIC Investment Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MGIC Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.54%, where Monthly Performance is -50.2%, Quarterly performance is -54.96%, 6 Months performance is -49.52% and yearly performance percentage is -52.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.36% and Monthly Volatility of 17.31%.