Revenue Estimates Analysis of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.(NASDAQ:ENT): Momo Inc.(NASDAQ:MOMO)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.43/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. as 155.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is 144.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 166 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 158.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENT to be 9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.9%. For the next 5 years, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.2% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 877.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 80.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.13%, where Monthly Performance is -49.94%, Quarterly performance is -66.88%, 6 Months performance is -78.16% and yearly performance percentage is -75.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.78% and Monthly Volatility of 50.29%.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Momo Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.84/share and a High Estimate of $3.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Momo Inc. as 3.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Momo Inc. is 3.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 520.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MOMO to be 24.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.68%. For the next 5 years, Momo Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Momo Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Momo Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.07%, where Monthly Performance is -23.68%, Quarterly performance is -36.28%, 6 Months performance is -29.99% and yearly performance percentage is -46.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.70% and Monthly Volatility of 7.78%.