Revenue Estimates Analysis of DaVita Inc.(NYSE:DVA): Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HALO)

DaVita Inc. (DVA) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DaVita Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DaVita Inc. as 2.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DaVita Inc. is 2.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVA to be 75.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.49%. For the next 5 years, DaVita Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DaVita Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DaVita Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.79%, where Monthly Performance is -7.5%, Quarterly performance is 2.67%, 6 Months performance is 33.27% and yearly performance percentage is 38.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.04% and Monthly Volatility of 7.51%.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. as 42.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is 24.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HALO to be -2000%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 90%. For the next 5 years, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 125.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 226% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.31%, where Monthly Performance is -12.46%, Quarterly performance is 0.9%, 6 Months performance is 15.99% and yearly performance percentage is 11.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.21% and Monthly Volatility of 9.84%.