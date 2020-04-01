Revenue Estimates Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company(NYSE:MCF): MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc.(NYSE:MSM)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2050%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Contango Oil & Gas Company and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Contango Oil & Gas Company as 12.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company is 12.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.26 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Contango Oil & Gas Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 412.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -59.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Contango Oil & Gas Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.5%, where Monthly Performance is -57.02%, Quarterly performance is -58.79%, 6 Months performance is -46.04% and yearly performance percentage is -52.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.24% and Monthly Volatility of 22.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) will report its next earnings on Apr 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. as 790.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. is 772.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 800.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 826.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSM to be -20.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.79%. For the next 5 years, MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 753.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.17%, where Monthly Performance is -14.07%, Quarterly performance is -25.59%, 6 Months performance is -18.94% and yearly performance percentage is -29.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.06% and Monthly Volatility of 8.13%.