Revenue Estimates Analysis of Clovis Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLVS): Belden Inc(NYSE:BDC)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clovis Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.65/share and a High Estimate of $-1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clovis Oncology, Inc. as 41.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clovis Oncology, Inc. is 40.34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLVS to be 1.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 44.05%. For the next 5 years, Clovis Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clovis Oncology, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -56.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 738.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clovis Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 36.19%, where Monthly Performance is -12.28%, Quarterly performance is -37.65%, 6 Months performance is 61.83% and yearly performance percentage is -73.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.23% and Monthly Volatility of 19.05%.

Belden Inc (BDC) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Belden Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Belden Inc as 485.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Belden Inc is 472 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 495 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 587.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDC to be 9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.2%. For the next 5 years, Belden Inc is expecting Growth of 19.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Belden Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 341.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Belden Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.34%, where Monthly Performance is -12.74%, Quarterly performance is -34.32%, 6 Months performance is -32.36% and yearly performance percentage is -34.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.98% and Monthly Volatility of 10.33%.