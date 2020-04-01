Price Target Analysis of Vista Outdoor Inc.(NYSE:VSTO): Univar Inc.(NYSE:UNVR)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 61.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vista Outdoor Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. as 454.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. is 439.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 467.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 515.34 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vista Outdoor Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 743.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vista Outdoor Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.45%, where Monthly Performance is 18.76%, Quarterly performance is 21.38%, 6 Months performance is 42.16% and yearly performance percentage is 9.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.65% and Monthly Volatility of 18.39%.

Univar Inc. (UNVR) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Univar Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Univar Inc. as 2.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Univar Inc. is 1.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UNVR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.1%. For the next 5 years, Univar Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Univar Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Univar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.39%, where Monthly Performance is -38.07%, Quarterly performance is -55.54%, 6 Months performance is -48.36% and yearly performance percentage is -51.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.67% and Monthly Volatility of 12.76%.