Price Target Analysis of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS): Aon plc(NYSE:AON)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) will report its next earnings on Mar 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -113.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.74/share and a High Estimate of $-0.74/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 636.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -143.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -328.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.58%, where Monthly Performance is -23.11%, Quarterly performance is -58.51%, 6 Months performance is -71.4% and yearly performance percentage is -96.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.89% and Monthly Volatility of 10.54%.

Aon plc (AON) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aon plc and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.34/share and a High Estimate of $3.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aon plc as 3.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aon plc is 3.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AON to be -24.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 98.4%. For the next 5 years, Aon plc is expecting Growth of 11.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aon plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aon plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.6%, where Monthly Performance is -25.34%, Quarterly performance is -20.52%, 6 Months performance is -14.74% and yearly performance percentage is -4.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.41% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.