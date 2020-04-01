Price Target Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.(NASDAQ:CJJD): Visteon Corporation(NASDAQ:VC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 332.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.77%, where Monthly Performance is 8.38%, Quarterly performance is -3.72%, 6 Months performance is 50.83% and yearly performance percentage is -36.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.05% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.

Visteon Corporation (VC) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Visteon Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Visteon Corporation as 673.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Visteon Corporation is 604 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 719 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 737 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VC to be 203.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Visteon Corporation is expecting Growth of 96.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Visteon Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 415.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Visteon Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.04%, where Monthly Performance is -28.8%, Quarterly performance is -44.42%, 6 Months performance is -41.87% and yearly performance percentage is -32.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.33% and Monthly Volatility of 11.33%.