Investors Catching Stocks Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV): ArQule, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARQL)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 48.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. as 399.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is 229.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 474 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 450 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HGV to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 842.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.21%, where Monthly Performance is -40.67%, Quarterly performance is -54.57%, 6 Months performance is -50.72% and yearly performance percentage is -50.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.18% and Monthly Volatility of 17.16%.

