Investors Catching Stocks ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA): Sierra Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.91/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -313.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 134.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -218.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -307.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.03%, where Monthly Performance is -34.35%, Quarterly performance is -53.71%, 6 Months performance is -31.87% and yearly performance percentage is -54.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.22% and Monthly Volatility of 16.85%.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-7.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-4.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -149.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sierra Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.78/share and a High Estimate of $-2.7/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRRA to be 53.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.75%. For the next 5 years, Sierra Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sierra Oncology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 49.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -87.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -118%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sierra Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.97%, where Monthly Performance is -24.46%, Quarterly performance is -26.68%, 6 Months performance is -37.13% and yearly performance percentage is -85.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.61% and Monthly Volatility of 11.18%.