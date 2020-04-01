Investors Catching Stocks ADOMANI, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADOM): Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ADOMANI, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ADOMANI, Inc. as 2.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ADOMANI, Inc. is 520 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 420 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADOM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, ADOMANI, Inc. is expecting Growth of 150% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 42.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ADOMANI, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ferroglobe PLC and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC as 381.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ferroglobe PLC is 381.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 381.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 456.79 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ferroglobe PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 472.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ferroglobe PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.64%, where Monthly Performance is -45.78%, Quarterly performance is -51.43%, 6 Months performance is -59.73% and yearly performance percentage is -78.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 21.85% and Monthly Volatility of 24.38%.