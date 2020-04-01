Earnings Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.(NYSE:MMC): Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras(NYSE:EBR)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. as 4.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is 4.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MMC to be -21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.05%. For the next 5 years, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.54%, where Monthly Performance is -19.95%, Quarterly performance is -22.69%, 6 Months performance is -13.58% and yearly performance percentage is -8.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.30% and Monthly Volatility of 6.68%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 714.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.49%, where Monthly Performance is -42.01%, Quarterly performance is -50.64%, 6 Months performance is -51.77% and yearly performance percentage is -51.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.29% and Monthly Volatility of 12.71%.