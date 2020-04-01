Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Taubman Centers, Inc.(NYSE:TCO): SM Energy Company(NYSE:SM)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taubman Centers, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. as 163.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taubman Centers, Inc. is 158 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 170.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 163.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCO to be 1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.19%. For the next 5 years, Taubman Centers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taubman Centers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -459.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taubman Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.21%, where Monthly Performance is -20.32%, Quarterly performance is 36.28%, 6 Months performance is 2.57% and yearly performance percentage is -21.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.08% and Monthly Volatility of 6.50%.

SM Energy Company (SM) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SM Energy Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SM Energy Company as 421.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SM Energy Company is 352 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 462 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 345.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SM to be 70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -900%. For the next 5 years, SM Energy Company is expecting Growth of -84.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -125% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SM Energy Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SM Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.48%, where Monthly Performance is -80.23%, Quarterly performance is -89.01%, 6 Months performance is -87.41% and yearly performance percentage is -93.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -89.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.40% and Monthly Volatility of 27.21%.