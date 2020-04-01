Analysts showing optimistic trends for NIC Inc.(NASDAQ:EGOV): Dana Incorporated(NYSE:DAN)

NIC Inc. (EGOV) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NIC Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NIC Inc. as 92.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NIC Inc. is 92.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 92.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 82.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGOV to be -26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, NIC Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NIC Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 394.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NIC Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.79%, where Monthly Performance is 23.66%, Quarterly performance is 2.68%, 6 Months performance is 11.38% and yearly performance percentage is 34.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.71% and Monthly Volatility of 7.49%.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dana Incorporated and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dana Incorporated as 2.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dana Incorporated is 1.99 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAN to be -20.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.48%. For the next 5 years, Dana Incorporated is expecting Growth of 28.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dana Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dana Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.4%, where Monthly Performance is -45.76%, Quarterly performance is -56.99%, 6 Months performance is -45.91% and yearly performance percentage is -57.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.74% and Monthly Volatility of 15.59%.