Analysts showing optimistic trends for Carter’s, Inc.(NYSE:CRI): Umpqua Holdings Corporation(NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carter’s, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. as 724.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carter’s, Inc. is 689.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 744.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 741.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRI to be 232.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.42%. For the next 5 years, Carter’s, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carter’s, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 648.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carter’s, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.74%, where Monthly Performance is -30.82%, Quarterly performance is -40.4%, 6 Months performance is -27.94% and yearly performance percentage is -35.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.23% and Monthly Volatility of 8.27%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corporation as 291.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 278.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 299 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 283.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UMPQ to be 5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.22%. For the next 5 years, Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 4.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Umpqua Holdings Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Umpqua Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.35%, where Monthly Performance is -32.38%, Quarterly performance is -38.24%, 6 Months performance is -33.78% and yearly performance percentage is -36.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.33% and Monthly Volatility of 10.18%.