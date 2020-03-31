What do Analysts Say about InspireMD Inc.(NYSE:NSPR): Wright Medical Group N.V.(NASDAQ:WMGI)

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for InspireMD Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $-0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for InspireMD Inc. as 1.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for InspireMD Inc. is 1.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSPR to be 84.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 73.58%. For the next 5 years, InspireMD Inc. is expecting Growth of 111.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 75.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on InspireMD Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 232.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -98.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -164%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -182.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, InspireMD Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.75%, where Monthly Performance is -30.46%, Quarterly performance is -35.08%, 6 Months performance is -51.56% and yearly performance percentage is -91.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 21.50% and Monthly Volatility of 19.09%.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) will report its next earnings on Mar 24. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -216.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wright Medical Group N.V. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wright Medical Group N.V. as 248.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wright Medical Group N.V. is 257.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 261.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 238.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMGI to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 350%. For the next 5 years, Wright Medical Group N.V. is expecting Growth of 74.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 683.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wright Medical Group N.V., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wright Medical Group N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.7%, where Monthly Performance is -3.17%, Quarterly performance is -4.2%, 6 Months performance is 41.98% and yearly performance percentage is -6.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.78% and Monthly Volatility of 5.03%.