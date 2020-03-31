What are analysts Suggestions on Summit Materials, Inc.(NYSE:SUM): Jianpu Technology Inc.(NYSE:JT)

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.5/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 416.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Summit Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.72/share and a High Estimate of $-0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. as 330.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. is 321 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 358.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 305.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUM to be 2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.45%. For the next 5 years, Summit Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Summit Materials, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Summit Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 47.29%, where Monthly Performance is -36.08%, Quarterly performance is -47.61%, 6 Months performance is -43.54% and yearly performance percentage is -21.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.14% and Monthly Volatility of 17.83%.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) will report its next earnings on Mar 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -356.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jianpu Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JT to be -266.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Jianpu Technology Inc. is expecting Growth of 262.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 125.81% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 126.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -36.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jianpu Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.11%, where Monthly Performance is -10%, Quarterly performance is -39.6%, 6 Months performance is -65.78% and yearly performance percentage is -82.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.35% and Monthly Volatility of 13.91%.