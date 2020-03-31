What are analysts Suggestions on Performance Food Group Company(NYSE:PFGC): Spirit Airlines, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAVE)

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Performance Food Group Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFGC to be 17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.43%. For the next 5 years, Performance Food Group Company is expecting Growth of 16.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Performance Food Group Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Performance Food Group Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.76%, where Monthly Performance is -40.54%, Quarterly performance is -50.71%, 6 Months performance is -44.63% and yearly performance percentage is -36.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.25% and Monthly Volatility of 22.29%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. as 913.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spirit Airlines, Inc. is 734 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 969 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 855.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAVE to be -95.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -99.41%. For the next 5 years, Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expecting Growth of 188.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spirit Airlines, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spirit Airlines, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.35%, where Monthly Performance is -56.34%, Quarterly performance is -69.39%, 6 Months performance is -65.79% and yearly performance percentage is -76.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.04% and Monthly Volatility of 20.06%.