what are Analysts report about Star Bulk Carriers Corp.(NASDAQ:SBLK): NewJersey Resources Corporation(NYSE:NJR)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. as 131.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 105.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 173.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 121.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBLK to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 145.45%. For the next 5 years, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expecting Growth of 35.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 507.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 702.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.12%, where Monthly Performance is -37.02%, Quarterly performance is -53.09%, 6 Months performance is -45.62% and yearly performance percentage is -17.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.06% and Monthly Volatility of 11.74%.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NewJersey Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.37/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NJR to be 7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 130%. For the next 5 years, NewJersey Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NewJersey Resources Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 730.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NewJersey Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.44%, where Monthly Performance is -2.27%, Quarterly performance is -21.34%, 6 Months performance is -23.33% and yearly performance percentage is -30.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.88% and Monthly Volatility of 12.82%.