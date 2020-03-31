Revenue Estimates Analysis of TransGlobe Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:TGA): T-Mobile US, Inc.(NASDAQ:TMUS)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -220%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TransGlobe Energy Corporation as 40.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 60.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.78 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.79 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TransGlobe Energy Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 187.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TransGlobe Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.46%, where Monthly Performance is -66.97%, Quarterly performance is -74.83%, 6 Months performance is -72.93% and yearly performance percentage is -80.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -73.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.33% and Monthly Volatility of 21.09%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. as 11.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 11.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMUS to be -8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.65%. For the next 5 years, T-Mobile US, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on T-Mobile US, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, T-Mobile US, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.8%, where Monthly Performance is -7.81%, Quarterly performance is 7.61%, 6 Months performance is 7.17% and yearly performance percentage is 20.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.68% and Monthly Volatility of 7.54%.