Revenue Estimates Analysis of Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC): Sigma Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGLB)

Intel Corporation (INTC) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 35 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intel Corporation as 18.71 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intel Corporation is 16.65 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INTC to be 46.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.92%. For the next 5 years, Intel Corporation is expecting Growth of 1.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intel Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intel Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.92%, where Monthly Performance is -0.05%, Quarterly performance is -7.64%, 6 Months performance is 9.28% and yearly performance percentage is 3.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.72% and Monthly Volatility of 8.25%.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) will report its next earnings on Mar 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sigma Labs, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1/share and a High Estimate of $-1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sigma Labs, Inc. as 335.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sigma Labs, Inc. is 335.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 335.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 388.57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sigma Labs, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 40.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -249.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -380.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -798%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sigma Labs, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.01%, where Monthly Performance is -57.23%, Quarterly performance is -71.92%, 6 Months performance is -60.57% and yearly performance percentage is -83.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 40.69% and Monthly Volatility of 25.13%.