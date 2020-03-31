Price Target Analysis of Waste Management, Inc.(NYSE:WM): Medpace Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MEDP)

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waste Management, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. as 3.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. is 3.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WM to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.9%. For the next 5 years, Waste Management, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Management, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Management, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.66%, where Monthly Performance is -14.63%, Quarterly performance is -16.94%, 6 Months performance is -16.72% and yearly performance percentage is -8.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.52% and Monthly Volatility of 7.03%.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medpace Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. as 228.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medpace Holdings, Inc. is 218.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 236.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 200.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MEDP to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.58%. For the next 5 years, Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medpace Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 319.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medpace Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.43%, where Monthly Performance is -16.53%, Quarterly performance is -10.27%, 6 Months performance is -9.7% and yearly performance percentage is 27.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.86% and Monthly Volatility of 10.31%.