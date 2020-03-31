Price Target Analysis of Federal Realty Investment Trust(NYSE:FRT): ON Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:ON)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 134.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust as 235.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 229 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 240.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 231.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRT to be 0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.63%. For the next 5 years, Federal Realty Investment Trust is expecting Growth of 4.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 656.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.49%, where Monthly Performance is -35.53%, Quarterly performance is -41.47%, 6 Months performance is -45.08% and yearly performance percentage is -45.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.59% and Monthly Volatility of 8.77%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ON to be -62.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.86%. For the next 5 years, ON Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 46.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ON Semiconductor Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ON Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.88%, where Monthly Performance is -30.49%, Quarterly performance is -47.04%, 6 Months performance is -30.57% and yearly performance percentage is -36.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.27% and Monthly Volatility of 12.56%.