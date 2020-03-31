Investors Catching Stocks Lattice Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:LSCC): STMicroelectronics N.V.(NYSE:STM)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation as 99.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 96.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 98.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LSCC to be 36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 26.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 56.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.32%, where Monthly Performance is -0.56%, Quarterly performance is -7.18%, 6 Months performance is -2.3% and yearly performance percentage is 49.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.57%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STMicroelectronics N.V. as 2.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. is 2.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STM to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 72.22%. For the next 5 years, STMicroelectronics N.V. is expecting Growth of 25.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STMicroelectronics N.V., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STMicroelectronics N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.72%, where Monthly Performance is -22.19%, Quarterly performance is -21.3%, 6 Months performance is 11.92% and yearly performance percentage is 43.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.59% and Monthly Volatility of 8.34%.