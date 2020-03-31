Earnings Analysis of nVent Electric plc(NYSE:NVT): Equity Commonwealth(NYSE:EQC)

nVent Electric plc (NVT) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for nVent Electric plc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for nVent Electric plc as 542.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for nVent Electric plc is 536.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 553.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 538 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.55%. For the next 5 years, nVent Electric plc is expecting Growth of 3.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on nVent Electric plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, nVent Electric plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.17%, where Monthly Performance is -30.4%, Quarterly performance is -35.01%, 6 Months performance is -23.7% and yearly performance percentage is -38.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.27% and Monthly Volatility of 11.24%.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equity Commonwealth and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equity Commonwealth as 25.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equity Commonwealth is 23.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 27.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 41.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQC to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.82%. For the next 5 years, Equity Commonwealth is expecting Growth of -8.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.79% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 897.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 148.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equity Commonwealth currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.14%, where Monthly Performance is 2.77%, Quarterly performance is -0.86%, 6 Months performance is 5.21% and yearly performance percentage is 10.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.33% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.